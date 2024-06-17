Bihar govt to distribute 1.99 lakh job letters in next three months

With assembly elections due next year, Bihar government targets to distribute appointment letters of 1.99 lakh government jobs in the next three months. The process for appointment has been completed. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI File)

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting on Monday with two deputy chief ministers, ministers of the concerned departments, senior government officials of all concerned departments and prepared an action plan to achieve the target in the next one year in mission mode.

Under the good governance programme 2020-25, Kumar had set the target of providing 10 lakh government jobs and 10 lakh employment under the “Saat Nischay (Seven Resolves) – 2, which was implemented from December 15, 2020. “Till now 5.16 lakh people have been given government jobs,” claimed a release issued by CM Secretariat.

Providing employment has become one of the biggest narratives in poll bound Bihar and it was also a major issue during the Lok Sabha polls. Leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav and Mahaghatbandhan (Grand Alliance) had claimed to have provided 5lakh jobs in Bihar when he was the deputy CM for 17 months.

“During 17-month-long stay in power, we provided five lakh jobs while our is to provide 10 lakh government jobs. Until we do that we will not sit idle,” he told mediapersons last week.

The government release claimed that requisition for 2.11 lakh new appointments has been sent to various commissions responsible for appointments. “Apart from this, requisition for 2.34 lakh vacancies would be sent to various commissions in the next one month. Also, it is estimated that there will be 72000 more vacancies for appointment in the coming year, the requisition for which will be sent next year,” the release said.

Under Seven Nishchay-2, against the target of providing 10 lakh government jobs set by government, more than 12 lakh people will be given government jobs by the year 2024-25.

NDA leaders accept that employment is going to be one of the core issues during the assembly polls and alliance leaders say it will be raining jobs in Bihar in the coming few months as the state government will issue advertisements for filling up all vacant positions in different departments. This would also set a healthy competition among departments and ministers of the BJP and JD(U), said a top NDA functionary.