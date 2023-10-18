Bihar ITI Trade Instructor 2023 application window to reopen on October 20

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) recently announced that the application window to various vacancies of IT Trade Instructor will reopen from October 20 to November 3. This has been done after modification in eligibility requirements – now State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCVT) certificate holders are also eligible to apply. Bihar ITI Trade Instructor 2023 application window to reopen

Application forms can be submitted on btsc.bih.nic.in.

Previously, the application deadline was October 18.

In this extended phase, only those candidates who have state certificates can apply. The commission said that those who have applied previously do not need to do it again. If they do, both applications will be rejected.

Check the latest notice here.

Original notification on vacancy, other details.

A total of 1279 vacancies in various posts are on offer. Here are more details:

Machinist : 30 vacancies

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician : 13

Draughtsman Mechanical : 5

Fitter : 159

Turner : 32

Machinist Grinder : 1

Mechanic (Tractor) : 7

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 10

Mechanic (Autobody Painting) : 5

Mechanic (Autobody Repair): 2

Mechanic (Diesel) : 88

Welder : 100

Plumber : 38

Foundryman : 13

Technician (Mechatronics): 2

Additive Manufacturing Technician - 3D Printing: 4

Electrician: 178

Electronics Mechanic: 133

Wireman: 20

Electrician (Power Distribution): 5

Solar Technician (Electrical): 2

Mechanic (Consumer Electronics/Appliances): 23

IoT Technician (Smart Agriculture): 5

IoT Technician (Smart City): 4

Draughtsman (Civil): 13

Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance: 120

Surveyor: 4

Engineering (Drawing): 97

Workshop Calculation and Science: 166

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of the commission.

