Bihar Police Fireman Exam 2021: CSBC postpones written examination for 2380 post

Bihar Police Fireman Exam 2021 has been postponed by CSBC. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 02:07 PM IST

Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC has postponed Bihar Police Fireman Exam 2021. The examination that was scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 2021, in the state for 2380 posts has been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.

The new exam date and all other details will be announced by the Board in due course of time, read the notice.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination followed by a physical eligibility test. Those candidates who will qualify for the written examination will have to appear for the physical efficiency test. The final merit list will be released on the basis of the performance of candidates in the physical efficiency test.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2380 Fireman posts out of which 957 vacancies are for the general category, 238 for EWC, 378 for SC, 23 for ST, 419 for SCBC, 268 for OBC, and 97 for the OBC women category. Out of the total vacancies, 1487 male and 893 female candidates will get selected. The application process was started on February 24 and ended on March 25, 2021.


Topics
csbc bihar police constable exam csbc.bih.nic.in csbc bihar police constable exam postponed + 2 more

