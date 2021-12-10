Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: BPSSC hall ticket released, download link here

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission, BPSSC has released Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 on December 10, 2021. Candidates can download the SI and Sergeant admit card through the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in. The preliminary examination will be conducted on December 12, 2021 in two shifts.

Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 link available on the website.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1998 posts of Police Sub-Inspector and 215 posts of sergeant. Candidates will have to carry vaccination certificate at the exam hall to appear for the exam.

The registration process was started on August 16 and ended on September 24, 2020. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSSC.