Bihar SHSB Recruitment 2021: 222 Lab Technician vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at statehealthsocietybihar.org on or before March 1, 2021.
State Health Society Bihar, under National Health Mission, on Monday invited online applications for the recruitment of Lab Technician on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at statehealthsocietybihar.org on or before March 1, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 222 vacancies, out of which, 42 vacancies are for unreserved category, 30 for unreserved (female), 31 for EWS, 6 for EWS (female), 25 for MBC, 13 for MBC (female), 28 for SC, 11 for SC (female), 5 for ST, 16 for BC, 8 for BC (female), and 7 for WBC categories.
A candidate should have a passed 10+2 (Biology) / I.Sc. (Biology) with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician (DMLT) from any recognized University/ Institution OR 10+2 (Biology) / I.Sc. (Biology) with Bachelors in Medical Laboratory Technician (BMLT) from any recognized University/ institution.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
