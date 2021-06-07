Home / Education / Employment News / BIS Recruitment 2021: 28 Scientist-B vacancies on offer, here's how to apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website of BSI. (ANI File Photo)
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website of BSI. (ANI File Photo)
employment news

BIS Recruitment 2021: 28 Scientist-B vacancies on offer, here's how to apply

  • Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited application for the post of Scientist-‘B’ in the specified disciplines and categories.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:30 AM IST

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited application for the post of Scientist-‘B’ in the specified disciplines and categories. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website of BSI at https://bis.gov.in/index.php/career-opportunities/

The application process began on June 5 and the last date to apply is June 25.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 28 vacancies in various disciplines.

Age limit: The maximum age limit of candidates is 30 years of age as of June 25.

Application fee: Candidates have to pay 100 as the application fee.

Candidates from SC/ST, Ex-Serviceman, Person with benchmark disability, Women Category are exempted from payment of application fee.

Selection process: shortlisting of candidates for a personal interview will be based on GATE 2019, GATE 2020, GATE 2021 scores.

How to apply

Visit the official website of BSI career at https://bis.gov.in/index.php/career-opportunities/

On the home page click on the recruitment advertisement

Click on the recruitment to the post of Scientist- B

Click on the register tab and fill in all the required details

Submit the application form

For more details, candidates are advised to check the notification on the official website of BSI at https://bis.gov.in/index.php/career-opportunities/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bureau of indian standards govt jobs recruitment drive job application + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.