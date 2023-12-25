BOB Senior Manager Recruitment 2023: Registration for 250 posts ends tomorrow at bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda will close the registration process for Senior Manager posts on December 26, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Senior Manager can do it through the official website of BOB at bankofbaroda.in. The registration process was started on December 6, 2023. BOB Senior Manager Recruitment 2023: Registration for 250 posts ends tomorrow (Mint Photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organization.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in all semesters/years OR post graduate/ MBA (Marketing & Finance) or equivalent professional qualification. The age limit should be between 28 to 37 years of age. To apply for the vacancies, candidates can follow the steps given below.

BOB Senior Manager Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of BOB at bankofbaroda.in.

Click on Careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on BOB Senior Manager Recruitment 2023 link.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹600/- for General, EWS, and OBC category candidates and ₹100/- for SC, ST, PWD and Women candidates. The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether the online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BOB.