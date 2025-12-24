BOI Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 400 posts at bankofindia.bank.in, details here

The Bank of India has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BOI at bankofindia.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts in the organization.

The registration process will begin on December 25 and will close on January 10, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria The candidate must possess a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualifications recognized by central government. The candidate should have passed his/her graduation degree between 01.04.2021 and 01.12.2025.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years. The candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.12.1997 and not later than 01.12.2005 (both days inclusive).

Selection Process The selection process will comprise of online written test and test of local language. The written exam will have 100 questions of 100 marks. The question paper will be divided into 4 parts- General/ Financial Awareness, English language, Quantitative & Reasoining Aptitude and Computer Knowledge. The Total duration of examination would be 90 minutes.

The test of local language will be conducted after qualifying the online written examination. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be engaged for apprenticeship.