BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Registration begins February 27

Bihar Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 on February 27, 2023. Candidates can apply for the examination online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till March 27, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 155 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: February 27, 2023

Closing date of application: March 27, 2023

Last date of correction of application form: April 3, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have bachelor degree in Law (LLB) in any recognized university in India can apply. The age limit of the candidate should be between 22 to 35 years for male candidates and 22 to 40 years for female candidates.

Application Fees

The application fees for General / OBC/ Other State candidates is ₹600/-, for SC / ST / PH and female candidates is ₹150/-. The application fees should be paid online through debit card/ credit card/ net banking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

Detailed Notification here