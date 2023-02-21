Home / Education / Employment News / BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Registration begins February 27

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Registration begins February 27

employment news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 11:19 AM IST

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 registration will begin on February 27, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Registration begins February 27(HT)
BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Registration begins February 27(HT)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 on February 27, 2023. Candidates can apply for the examination online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till March 27, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 155 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: February 27, 2023
  • Closing date of application: March 27, 2023
  • Last date of correction of application form: April 3, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have bachelor degree in Law (LLB) in any recognized university in India can apply. The age limit of the candidate should be between 22 to 35 years for male candidates and 22 to 40 years for female candidates.

Application Fees

The application fees for General / OBC/ Other State candidates is 600/-, for SC / ST / PH and female candidates is 150/-. The application fees should be paid online through debit card/ credit card/ net banking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

Detailed Notification here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out