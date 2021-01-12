BPSC 64th CCE interview letter 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for BPSC 64th CCE 2021 can now download their interview letters online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview letter for BPSC 64th CCE 2021 on its website.
The commission will conduct the BPSC 64th CCE 2021 interview from January 18 to 25, 2021, for 637 candidates.
Direct link to download BPSC 64th CCE interview letter 2021.
How to download BPSC 64th CCE interview letter 2021:
Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview on 18th-25th January, 2021 under 64th Combined Competitive Examination"
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The BPSC 64th CCE interview letter 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the interview letter and take its print out for future use.
