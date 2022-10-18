BPSC AAO Main exam registration begins at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, how to apply

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has begin the applications process for Assistant Audit Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination today on October 18. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates can edit their applications from October 24 till October 28. The BPSC AAO Main written examination will be held from November 5 to November 7.

A total of 1696 candidates have been declared as qualified to take the Main test. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 138 vacancies.

For candidates in the SC/ST/female/PWD categories, the application fee is ₹200; for applicants in the other categories, it is ₹750.

Direct link to apply

AAO Main exam 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”

Click on AAO Main application link

Login using Username ID and password

Fill the application form, pay the fee and submit

Download form and take a printout