BPSC Assistant Mains 2022 registration begins at bpsc.bih.nic.in, get link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 27, 2023 12:57 PM IST

Interested candidates can apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in by August 16.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has begun the online application process for the Assistant (Main) Competitive Examination 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The registration process will end on August 16.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 44 vacancies.

Candidates from the unreserved category must pay a fee of 750, while candidates from the SC/ST/Female/PwD categories must pay a fee of 200.

Direct link to register

BPSC Asst Mains 2022 exam: Know how to register

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Log in using your username and password

Fill up the application form

Pay the application fee

Check and download the form

Take a printout for future reference

