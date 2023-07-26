Home / Education / Employment News / BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Registration for 44 posts begins on July 27 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Registration for 44 posts begins on July 27 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 26, 2023 01:23 PM IST

BPSC will recruit candidates for Assistant posts. The registration process will begin on July 27, 2023.

Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has invited applications for Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 44 posts in the organization.

The registration process will begin on July 27 and will end on August 16, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: July 27, 2023
  • Closing date of application: August 16, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit should be between 21 to 37 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fees for general category candidates is 750/-, for SC/ST candidates of Bihar, the application fees is 200 and for PwD category candidates, the fees is 200. The application fees should be paid through the online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

