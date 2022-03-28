BPSC headmaster recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 6421 vacancies

The application process to fill 6421 vacancies of the headmaster in the Senior Secondary Schools under the state education department will end today, March 28. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The notification is available on the official website of BPSC at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is for a total of 6421 Headmaster positions in Senior Secondary Schools under the Education Department.

BPSC recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹700 for the candidates of General OBC/Other State while Female/SC/ST/ PH have to pay ₹200 as online application fee.

<strong>Direct link to apply here</strong>

BPSC recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Scroll down and click on apply online link

Fill the application form, pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For any Query related to online application candidates can call on Helpline No.- 9297739013.

Candidates are advised to read the notification given below: