BPSC recruitment 2024: Head Master and Headteacher posts notified; apply from March 11

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified applications for Headmaster and Headteacher posts. The application process will commence on March 11, and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 2. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC announces recruitment for Headmaster and Headteacher posts, apply online from March 11 to April 2

BPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6,061 headmasters' posts under the Education Department and SC & ST Welfare Dept., Govt of Bihar and 40,247 posts of head teachers in primary schools under the education department, Bihar.

BPSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is ₹750 for the general category. the application fee is ₹200 for Scheduled caste and Scheduled Tribe and for all reserved and unreserved women candidates.

BPSC Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsc.bih.nic.in

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.