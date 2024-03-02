 BPSC recruitment 2024: Head Master and Headteacher posts notified - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / BPSC recruitment 2024: Head Master and Headteacher posts notified; apply from March 11

BPSC recruitment 2024: Head Master and Headteacher posts notified; apply from March 11

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 02, 2024 01:28 PM IST

BPSC invites applications for 6,061 headmasters' posts and 40,247 head teachers' posts in Bihar.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified applications for Headmaster and Headteacher posts. The application process will commence on March 11, and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 2. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC announces recruitment for Headmaster and Headteacher posts, apply online from March 11 to April 2
BPSC announces recruitment for Headmaster and Headteacher posts, apply online from March 11 to April 2

BPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6,061 headmasters' posts under the Education Department and SC & ST Welfare Dept., Govt of Bihar and 40,247 posts of head teachers in primary schools under the education department, Bihar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

BPSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is 750 for the general category. the application fee is 200 for Scheduled caste and Scheduled Tribe and for all reserved and unreserved women candidates.

BPSC Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsc.bih.nic.in

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

BPSC Head Master advertisement link 

BPSC Head Teacher advertisement link

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On