BPSC TRE 2024: Bihar Teacher recruitment notification out, apply from Feb 10

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 08, 2024 08:36 AM IST

BPSC TRE 2024: The application process will begin on February 10 on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for the teacher recruitment examination (BPSC TRE 3.0). The application process will begin on February 10 on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The deadline is February 25.

BPSC TRE 2024: Bihar Teacher recruitment notification released

BPSC TRE 2024: Important dates

Registration: February 10 to 23

Last date to register with late fee: February 25

Application window: February 10 to 25

The number of vacancies to be filled through this teacher recruitment examination will be uploaded on the BPSC website later, the commission said.

‘Appearing’ candidates of CTET and STET will not be considered for this recruitment drive, it added.

The lower age limit for all vacancies is 18 years, except for secondary (classes 9, 10), senior secondary (classes 11, 12) and SC, ST welfare schools (classes 6-12), for which the lower age limit is 21 years.

Upper age limit is: 37 years for UR male, 40 for OBC, BC, UR female and 42 for SC and ST candidates.

The cut-off date for determining the age limit is August 1, 2023. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserved category candidates.

To check eligibility criteria, selection process, paper pattern, etc. check the official notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
