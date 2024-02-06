Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission has released BPSSC SI Mains Exam 2023 centre. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the exam centre details on the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in. The centre of candidates is given in the list according to roll number. BPSSC SI Mains Exam 2023 centre released, link here

The Mains examination of Bihar Police SI recruitment is scheduled to be held on February 25, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10 am and end at 12 pm, and the second shift is from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Direct link to check BPSSC SI Mains Exam 2023 centre

BPSSC SI Mains Exam 2023 centre: How to check

To check the exam centre, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSSC SI Mains Exam 2023 centre link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam centre details.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission has released the mains admit card on February 6, 2024. Those candidates who for some reason cannot download the e-admit card from the website, can download the e-admit card from the website on February 20, 2024 from 10 am to 5 pm at Bihar Police Under Service Commission's 5, Harding Road, Patna-800001. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSSC.