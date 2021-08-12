BPSSC Steno ASI result and DV dates announced at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Thursday, August 12 announced the result and Document Verification *DV) date for the successful candidates who have passed the written test for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector in Bihar Police.

The Steno ASI written test was conducted in two shifts on August 4.

Candidates can check the result and the DV date of the official website of BPSSC at https://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/

The successful candidates' documents will be verified (DV) at the BPSSC Office in Patna on September 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, 2021 during office hours. Candidates will be notified of their DV date through SMS individually. On that date, candidates must present in person for the document verification.

The official notification of the BPSSC reads, "They must bring original documents along with a set of photocopies of the Date of Birth, Educational Qualification, Technical Qualification Certificate, Caste Certificate, Domicile, Non-Creamy Layer, EWS Certificate, Ward of Freedom Fighter, DisabilityCertificate, Employees of Bihar Government Certificate, etc. for verification. They should also bring their Admit Card & Photo Identification Card along with."

How to check the list of Candidates passed in Stenography & Typing Test

Visit the official website at https://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/#

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’ Important Notice: Document Verification of Candidates who have been declared successful in Stenography and Typing Test conducted on 4th August 2021 (Two-Shifts) will be done on 1st/2nd/3rd September, 2021 at BPSSC Office, Patna. (Advt. No. 01/2020)’

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and keep a copy of the same for future reference.