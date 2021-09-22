BSEB D.EI.ED 2021: Registration process with late fee reopens today

Bihar School of Education Board will reopen the registration process for the first-year students of session 2020-22 and second-year students of session 2019-21 for D.El.Ed. exams. Candidates can fill the examination form from 22 September to 24 September. However, they have to pay the late fee. Candidates will be able to pay the application fee from September 22 to September 30.

The Board will also release the dummy admit card on the basis of online filled forms at secondary.biharboardonline.com, which will be available from September 22 to 30.

How to apply for D.EI.Ed 2020-2022

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link given to fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference