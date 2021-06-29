BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 175 SI, ASI and other posts on bsf.gov.in

Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF has invited applications from candidates to apply for SI, ASI and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BSF on bsf.gov.in. The last date to apply for all the posts mentioned above is till July 26, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 175 posts in the organization.

Male and female candidates can apply online for Group B and Group C posts through online mode. Candidates can check eligibility, selection process and other details below.

Vacancy Details





Name of the post Number of vacancies Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector) 49 Posts Assistant Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector) 8 Posts Constable (Storeman) 8 Posts SI (Staff Nurse) 37 Posts ASI (Operation Theatre Technician) 1 Post ASI (Laboratory Technician) 28 Posts CT (Ward Boy/Ward Girl/ Aya) 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the complete educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification given here.

Selection Process

The selection procedure for the post mentioned above comprises of written exam, second phase exam comprising of documentation, physical standards test, physical efficiency test and medical exam.

Detailed Notification 1

Detailed Notification 2

Application Fees

The application fees are ₹200/- for Group ’B” posts and Rs. 100/- for Group ‘C’ Posts. The examination fees or application fees should be paid through net banking, credit or debit card, nearest authorized common service centre.