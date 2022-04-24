Home / Education / Employment News / BSF Recruitment 2022: Junior Engineers, Architects can apply for 90 posts
BSF Recruitment 2022: Junior Engineers, Architects can apply for 90 posts

  • BSF Recruitment: Architects and Junior Engineers can apply for these posts. Here is more information
BSF Recruitment 2022: Junior Engineers, Architects can apply for 90 posts (representational photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 03:44 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Director General, Boarder Security Force (BSF) has released a recruitment notification for 90 Group B (Combatised) posts. Candidates can login to rectt.bsf.gov.in to apply for these posts. 

The last date to apply online is 45 days from the publication of the advertisement. The ad appeared on the April 23 to 29 edition of the Employment News paper. 

Architects and Junior Engineers can apply for these posts. Here is more information: 

Inspector Architect: 1 post

Candidates with an Architecture degree, who are registered with the Council of Architecture under Architects Act, 1972 can apply for the post. The candidate should be not more than 30 years old as on the closing date of application. 

Sub Inspector (Works): 57 posts

Candidates who have passed the three-year Diploma course in Civil Engineering from a government recognised institution can apply. The age of the candidate should not exceed 30 as on the application deadline.

Junior Engineer/Sub Inspector (Electrical): 32

Candidates with a three-year Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a government recognised institution and whose age does not exceed 30 on the last date of application can apply for these posts.

