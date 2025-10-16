BSF Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 391 constable (GD) vacancies under sports quota

The Border Security Force (BSF), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has invited online applications for 391 Constable (General Duty) posts under the Sports Quota for 2025. The vacancies are open to both male and female Indian citizens who have excelled in sports at national or international levels.
The posts come under Group ‘C’ (non-gazetted, non-ministerial) category and are temporary but likely to be made permanent. Selected candidates can be posted anywhere in India or abroad and will be governed by the BSF Act, 1968, and BSF Rules, 1969.
Applications will be accepted online only through the BSF recruitment website rectt.bsf.gov.in
The online application window opened at 1 am on October 16, 2025 and will close on November 4, 2025 at 11:59 pm. No offline applications will be accepted.
The application fee is Rs. 159 for male candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories. Female candidates and those belonging to SC and ST categories are exempted from paying the fee.
Eligibility
Applicants must have passed Matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent from a recognized board. Only meritorious sportspersons who have represented or won medals in international or national-level sporting events between November 4, 2023, and November 4, 2025, are eligible to apply.
The age limit is 18 to 23 years as of August 1, 2025. Upper age relaxation is available — five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC (non-creamy layer), and additional relaxation for departmental candidates. Other eligibility conditions like Physical Standards etc should be checked in the official notification.
Pay scale and allowances
Selected candidates will receive a basic pay of ₹21,700– ₹69,100 in Level-3 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) Pay Matrix, along with other allowances admissible to Central Government employees from time to time as per rules.