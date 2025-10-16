BSF Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 391 constable (GD) vacancies under sports quota

The Border Security Force (BSF), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has invited online applications for 391 Constable (General Duty) posts under the Sports Quota for 2025. The vacancies are open to both male and female Indian citizens who have excelled in sports at national or international levels. BSF Recruitment 2025: The vacancies are open to both male and female Indian citizens who have excelled in sports at national or international levels. (Raminder Pal Singh/ANI File)

The posts come under Group ‘C’ (non-gazetted, non-ministerial) category and are temporary but likely to be made permanent. Selected candidates can be posted anywhere in India or abroad and will be governed by the BSF Act, 1968, and BSF Rules, 1969.

DU Recruitment: Delhi University announces 56 professor vacancies, apply online now Application process Applications will be accepted online only through the BSF recruitment website rectt.bsf.gov.in

The online application window opened at 1 am on October 16, 2025 and will close on November 4, 2025 at 11:59 pm. No offline applications will be accepted.

The application fee is Rs. 159 for male candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories. Female candidates and those belonging to SC and ST categories are exempted from paying the fee.

Eligibility Applicants must have passed Matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent from a recognized board. Only meritorious sportspersons who have represented or won medals in international or national-level sporting events between November 4, 2023, and November 4, 2025, are eligible to apply.

The age limit is 18 to 23 years as of August 1, 2025. Upper age relaxation is available — five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC (non-creamy layer), and additional relaxation for departmental candidates. Other eligibility conditions like Physical Standards etc should be checked in the official notification.

Pay scale and allowances Selected candidates will receive a basic pay of ₹21,700– ₹69,100 in Level-3 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) Pay Matrix, along with other allowances admissible to Central Government employees from time to time as per rules.

IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2025-27: 580+ offers and record stipends mark strong season Selection process Eligible candidates will undergo documentation, physical standards test (PST), and medical examination. The final merit list will be prepared based on sports achievements and medical fitness.

How to Apply for BSF Constable (GD) Sports Quota 2025 Visit the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in

Select the option for Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota 2025.

Create your account by entering basic details such as name, email ID, and mobile number

Log in and complete the online form with personal, educational, and sports-related information.

Attach scanned copies of your photograph, signature, educational certificates, and sports achievement certificates as per the prescribed format and size.

Pay the application fee

Double-check all details before final submission. Once submitted, you cannot make changes.

After successful submission, download and print the application form for your records.

Note: Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying .