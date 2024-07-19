BSPHCL Recruitment 2024: Application window for over 2600 posts closes today, direct link to apply here

Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited, BSPHCL, will be closing the recruitment application window for various posts today, July 19. Candidates who are yet to submit their applications are required to do on the official website at bsphcl.co.in. BSPHCL Recruitment 2024 will be closing the application window for over 2600 posts closes today. Interested candidates can apply via the direct to link.

Notably, the recruitment drive aims to fill over 2600 posts are aimed to be filled in various posts of BSPHCL which include Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) under employment notice number 01/2024, Junior Electrical Engineer (GTO) under employment notice number 02/2024, Clerk and Store Assistant under employment notice number 03/2024, Junior Accounts Clerk under Planning Notice No. 04/2024 and Technician Grade-III under Planning Notice No. 05/2024.

About vacancies:

Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO): 40

Junior Electrical Engineer (GTO): 40

Clerk and Store Assistant: 150 and 80

Junior Accounts Clerk: 300

Technician Grade-III: 2000

Also read: CDAC C-CAT Result 2024 out at cdac.in, direct link to check marks here

Here’s how to apply for BSPHCL Recruitment 2024

Visit the official website bsphcl.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link titled “Apply online application for External Recruitment (ENN-01/24, 02/24, 03/24, 04/24 & 05/24)”

Enter the credentials required to register and log in.

Fill up the application form with the necessary particulars.

Upload documents if required and pay the application fee.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1040 posts at sbi.co.in, direct link here

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.