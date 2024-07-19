 BSPHCL Recruitment 2024: Application window for over 2600 posts closes today, direct link to apply here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSPHCL Recruitment 2024: Application window for over 2600 posts closes today, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Jul 19, 2024 03:03 PM IST

BSPHCL Recruitment 2024: The window to submit applications for over 2600 posts will close today. Apply via direct link below.

Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited, BSPHCL, will be closing the recruitment application window for various posts today, July 19. Candidates who are yet to submit their applications are required to do on the official website at bsphcl.co.in.

BSPHCL Recruitment 2024 will be closing the application window for over 2600 posts closes today. Interested candidates can apply via the direct to link.
BSPHCL Recruitment 2024 will be closing the application window for over 2600 posts closes today. Interested candidates can apply via the direct to link.

Notably, the recruitment drive aims to fill over 2600 posts are aimed to be filled in various posts of BSPHCL which include Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) under employment notice number 01/2024, Junior Electrical Engineer (GTO) under employment notice number 02/2024, Clerk and Store Assistant under employment notice number 03/2024, Junior Accounts Clerk under Planning Notice No. 04/2024 and Technician Grade-III under Planning Notice No. 05/2024.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR BSPHCL RECRUITMENT 2024

About vacancies:

  • Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO): 40
  • Junior Electrical Engineer (GTO): 40
  • Clerk and Store Assistant: 150 and 80
  • Junior Accounts Clerk: 300
  • Technician Grade-III: 2000

Also read: CDAC C-CAT Result 2024 out at cdac.in, direct link to check marks here

Here’s how to apply for BSPHCL Recruitment 2024

  • Visit the official website bsphcl.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link titled “Apply online application for External Recruitment (ENN-01/24, 02/24, 03/24, 04/24 & 05/24)”
  • Enter the credentials required to register and log in.
  • Fill up the application form with the necessary particulars.
  • Upload documents if required and pay the application fee.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1040 posts at sbi.co.in, direct link here

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Employment News / BSPHCL Recruitment 2024: Application window for over 2600 posts closes today, direct link to apply here
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On