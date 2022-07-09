CCRAS recruitment 2022: 38 Research Officers and other posts on offer

Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences has notified vacancies for 38 Research Officers and other posts. The application process will begin from July 15 and the last date for the submission of the application form is August 14. Interested candidates can apply at www.ccras.nic.in.

CCRAS recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 38 vacancies out of which 5 posts are for the Research Officers, 25 posts are for Pharmacist, 8 posts are for Panchakarma.

CCRAS recruitment 2022 age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should be 40 years for the Research Officer, and 27 years for Pharmacist and Panchakarma.

CCRAS recruitment 2022 Selection process: The selection for the post of Research Officer will be based on written examination followed by interview. For the post of Pharmacist and Panchakarma selection will be based on the written examination.

CCRAS recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ccras.nic.in from July 15.