CDAC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 325 Senior Project Engineer and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 03, 2024 03:07 PM IST

CDAC will recruit candidates for Senior Project Engineer and other posts. Details here.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, CDAC has invited applications for Senior Project Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CDAC at cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 325 posts in the organization.

CDAC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 325 Senior Project Engineer and other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process was started on February 1 and will end on February 20, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Project Associate / Jr. Field Application Engineer: 45 posts
  • Project Engineer (Experienced) / Field Application Engineer: 150 posts
  • Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Manager: 15 posts
  • Project Officer: 5 posts
  • Project Support Staff: 9 posts
  • Project Technician: 1 post
  • Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Officer: 100 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

There will be an initial screening based on the academic records and other parameters declared in the on-line application and only screened-in candidates will be considered for further selection process. The selection process comprises of written/ skill test/ interview.

Application Fees

No application fee is charged by C-DAC for applying to this advertisement. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CDAC.

Detailed Notification Here

