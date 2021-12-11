Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Registration for 21 posts to begin on Dec 13

Central Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications from candidates to apply for Level 5/4, 3/2 against sports quota. Candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of RRC CR on rrccr.com. The registration process will begin on December 13 and will end on December 27, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 21 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Level 5/4: 3 Posts

Level 3/2: 18 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Level 5/4: Candidates should have minimum Graduation in any faculty from a recognized University.

Level 3/2: Candidates should have passed 12th OR its equivalent examination OR passed Matriculation plus Course completed Act Apprentice.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of trail and after trail of candidates, only to FIT candidates (securing 25 or more, out of 40 marks) shall be assessed for next stage of recruitment.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

All the candidates will have to pay ₹500/- as application fees with a provision of refunding ₹400 to those who are found eligible as per notification and actually appear in the trail. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/ PwD/ Women category, the application fees is ₹250/-.