Central Silk Board to recruit for Scientist-B post through NTA, GATE scores

The Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles has invited applications to recruit candidates for the posts of Scientist B in post cocoon sector. A total of 15 positions will be filled in textile engineering and fibre science subject.

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of AICE- JRF/ SRF (PhD)-ICAR-NTA and IIT GATE exams conducted during 2022. The application forms are available on the official website of the board, csb.gov.in.

“The DoPT has issued guidelines to utilize the results of scores based on exams conducted by public agencies and ministry of textiles has issued similar guidelines to CSB,” the board has said about the selection process.

Candidates with BE or B.Tech in textile technology and not exceeding 35 years as on December 31 are eligible for this job.

Detailed advertisement shall be available on the official website of Central Silk Board by January 2022 tentatively, the Board has informed candidates.

