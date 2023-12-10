Central University Jammu Recruitment 2023: Apply for Non-Teaching posts till Dec 15

Central University Jammu has invited applications for Non-Teaching posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.cujammu.ac.in. Central University Jammu Recruitment 2023: Apply for Non-Teaching posts

Central University Jammu Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 27 vacancies.

Details:

Section Officer: 7

Private Secretary: 7

Personal Assistant: 6

Upper Division Clerk: 4

MTS: 1

Peon: 1

Library Attendant:1

Central University Jammu Recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 40 years for Section Officer, Private Secretary posts and Upper Division Clerk posts. For Personal Assistants, Multi Tasking Staff, Office Attendants/ Peon, and Library Attendants the upper age limit is 35 years.

Central University Jammu Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for General/ EWS/OBC categories. For SC/ ST/ PwBD categories and regular Employees of the Central University of Jammu, the application fee is exempted.

Central University Jammu Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.cujammu.ac.in.

Candidates have to take the printout of the submitted online application form, self-attest each page of the application form and annexures/certificates and send it in an envelope duly superscripted

“Application for the post of…………against Employment Notification No. 29 dated 30.10.2023’’ to The Registrar, Central University of Jammu, Rahya-Suchani (Bagla), District Samba, Jammu & Kashmir, 181143.

Notification: