Chennai Metro recruitment 2021: Apply for GM, AGM, and other posts

Chennai Metro Rail Limited has invited applications to fill 10 vacancies of experienced Chief General Manager, General Manager, Additional General Manager, Joint General Manager, Manager on a contract basis. The application process is underway and the last date for receipt of the application is August 13.

The contract will initially be for a duration of two years, but it may be extended for a longer period based on the candidates' requirements and performance, as well as the existing terms and conditions, with mutual consent.

Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of Chennai Metro Rail Limited at https://chennaimetrorail.org/

Eligible candidates can submit their application form through postal service/courier to the following address:

JOINT GENERAL MANAGER (HR) CHENNAI METRO RAIL LIMITED CMRL DEPOT, ADMIN BUILDING, POONAMALLEE HIGH ROAD, KOYAMBEDU, CHENNAI - 600 107

Vacancy details: Out of the 10 vacancies 1 vacancy is for the post of Chief General Manager (Planning & Design), 2 vacancies is for the post of General Manager (Construction), 1 for the post of Additional General Manager (Safety), 1for the post of Additional General Manager (Legal), 1 vacancy of the post-Joint General Manager (Design), 2 vacancies for the post of Manager (Deisgn - UG) 2 vacancy for the post of Manager (Design - Elevated).

Application fee: Candidates from the Unreserved and the other Category have to pay ₹300m as the application fee. Candidates from SC/ST category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹50 as application fee.

No application fee for Differently Abled persons only disability certificate.

Selection Process: The selection methodology comprises a two-stage process, interview followed by medical examination. The selection process will judge the candidate on different facets like knowledge, skills, comprehension, attitude, aptitude, and physical fitness.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria, Age Limit, and other details on the official notification given below.