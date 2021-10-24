Home / Education / Employment News / CHESS, DRDO invites applications for RA, JRF
CHESS, DRDO invites applications for RA, JRF

  • CHESS-DRDO has invited applications to offer six JRFs and two RAs. The application forms are available on the official website of drdo.gov.in.
Published on Oct 24, 2021 11:16 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), DRDO has invited applications for research associate (RA) and junior research fellowship (JRF). The application forms are available on the official website of drdo.gov.in. A total of six JRFs and two RAs are on offer.

“The signed application form along with certificate in support of minimum educational qualification, matriculation certificate /birth certificate in support of date of birth, GATE/NET Score card (if applicable), valid as on closing date of application, NOC (Wherever applicable) & caste certificate (if applicable) should be scanned in a single PDF le and emailed to hrd@chess.drdo.in and cc to h r d.chess@gov.in before the closing date,” the official job notification reads.

The upper age limit is 35 years for RA and 28 years for JRF.

“The stipend for RA Rs. 54,000/- per month (HRA as admissible as per rule) for a maximum period of two years only (No extension is in respect of RA) and stipend for JRF Rs. 31,000/- per month (HRA as admissible as per rule) for a maximum period of two years (extendable as per rules for JRF, subject to satisfactory performance to be assessed by a committee),” the job notice adds.

Regarding the deadline for submission of the application forms, the CHESS-DRDO has said, “The last date for receipt of duly filled application through email shall be 21 days after publication of this advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar.” This job notification is available in the current edition (October 23-29) of the employment news.

