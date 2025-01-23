CISF Constable/Driver Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1124 posts begins on February 3 at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

Central Industrial Security Force, CISF has invited applications for Constable/Driver posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1124 posts in the organisation. CISF to recruit for 1124 Constable posts, registration begins on February 3(HT Photo)

The registration process will begin on February 3 and will conclude on March 4, 2025. The candidates should submit only one application and they will be eligible for both Constable/Driver and Constable/DCPO. The candidate will give their 1st and 2nd preference for Constable/Driver and Constable/DCPO or vice-versa. The choice given at the time of submitting application will be final. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Constable/Driver – Direct: 845 posts

2. Constable/(Driver -Cum -Pump -Operator) (i.e. Driver for fire services) –Direct: 279 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have passed Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board. The age limit should be between 21 to 27 years. The crucial cut-off date for determining age limit will be the closing date for receipt of online application from the candidates i.e. 04/03/2025.

Selection Process

The recruitment process consist Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)/Documentation/ Trade Test/ Written Examination/ Medical Examination which will be scheduled and conducted. Written Examination under OMR / Computer Based Test (CBT) mode will be conducted only in English and Hindi languages.

The final result will be declared based on the performance of candidates in the Written Examination subject to their qualifying the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, Trade Test, Detailed Medical Examination, and other conditions stipulated in this Notification.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/- for UR, EWS and OBC candidates. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/ESM eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Fee can be paid online through Net Banking by using Credit or Debit or Rupay cards and UPI or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Fee paid by modes other than as stated above, will not be accepted.