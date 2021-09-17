Home / Education / Employment News / CLW Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 492 posts on clw.indianrailways.gov.in
CLW Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 492 posts on clw.indianrailways.gov.in
CLW Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 492 posts on clw.indianrailways.gov.in
employment news

CLW Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 492 posts on clw.indianrailways.gov.in

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works on clw.indianrailways.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:21 PM IST

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, CLW has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Interested candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works on clw.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 3, 2021. 

The applicants should be registered in apprenticeshipindia.org and all documents should be uploaded to the portal. The same will be verified at the time of engagement. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

Name of the TradeNumber of Vacancies 
Fitter200 Posts 
Turner 20 Posts 
Machinist 56 Posts 
Welder (G&E) 88 Posts 
Electrician112 Posts 
Ref. & A. C. Mechanics4 Posts 
Painter (G) 12 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidate must pass in Matriculation/10th class in 10+2 examination system or equivalent examination from Recognized Board, i.e. Board which are recognized by the “Council of Boards of School Education in India” (COBSE) only, for applying under Point1(A) of this notification.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

There will be no written examination or interview/oral exam in this selection. Engagement of Act Apprentices will be done only on the basis of merit list on the basis of marks obtained in Class-X examination, provided in the portal. Such shortlisted Candidates will be informed through registered email and mobile number by way of issuing call letters.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
railway jobs link of railway recruitment board sarkari naukri + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.