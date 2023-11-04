close_game
CNCI Kolkata recruitment 2023: Apply for General Duty Medical Officer and other posts

CNCI Kolkata recruitment 2023: Apply for General Duty Medical Officer and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 04, 2023 01:17 PM IST

CNCI recruitment 2023: Apply for specialist and medical officer vacancies

CNCI Kolkata has invited applications for Specialist Grade I, Specialist Grade II, General Duty Medical Officer and Administrative Medical Officer posts. The last date for the submission of the application form is November 23. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at www.cnci.ac.in.

CNCI Kolkata recruitment 2023: Apply for General Duty Medical Officer and other post
CNCI Kolkata recruitment 2023: Apply for General Duty Medical Officer and other post

CNCI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 31 vacancies of which 7 vacancies are for the post of Specialist Grade I , 15 vacancies are for the Specialist Grade II, 8 vacancies are for the General Duty Medical Officer, and 1 vacancy is for the post of Administrative Medical Officer.

CNCI recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for UR, EWS and OBC categories. For SC, ST and Female category the application fee is 500. PWD category candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

CNCI recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates can submit their application to the following address:

To

The Director

Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute

37, SP Mukherjee Road, Kolkata 700026

or

To

The Director

Chittaranjan National Cancer Insitute

Street No-299, DJ Block, Action Area-1D

Newtown Kolkata- 700160

For more details visit the official website of CNCI at www.cnci.ac.in.

Exam and College Guide
