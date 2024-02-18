Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, CPCL has invited applications for Non-Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CPCL at cpcl.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts in the organization. CPCL Non-Executive Recruitment 2024: Apply for 73 posts, details here

The last date to apply is till February 26, 2024. Admit card will be available to candidates on the official website on March 4 and the online test will be conducted in Chennai tentatively on March 10, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Online Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) followed by verification of certificates of the shortlisted candidates. The SPPT will be of qualifying nature. The online test shall be for 120 marks of two parts viz., General Aptitude (Verbal Ability, G.K, Reasoning / Logical Deductions & Numerical Ability) comprising of 50 Questions and concerned discipline knowledge with 70 Questions. ¼ mark per wrong answer per question shall be deducted. The questions shall be objective type Multiple Choice Questions with total time duration of 2 hours.

Application Fees

General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs.500/- though Online mode (SBI e-pay) using either Debit/Credit Card or through Net-Banking only. SC /ST / PwBD / ExSM / Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.