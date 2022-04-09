CPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 72 Non Executive personnel posts, details here

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, CPCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Non Executive personnel posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CPCL on cpcl.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 72 posts in the organisation.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant: 58 Posts

Junior Technical Assistant -IV: 14 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The selection process for each post is separate. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the performance in the Online Test followed by verification of certificates of the shortlisted candidates.

SC / ST candidates called for Online Test / Document Verification Process will be reimbursed single Second Class Railway / Bus fare from the nearest railway station of the mailing address to the place of test / document verification and back by the shortest route on production of ticket, provided the distance is not less than 30 kms.

Application Fees

General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs.1000/- as application fee (non-refundable) though Online mode (SBI e-pay) using either Debit/Credit Card or through Net-Banking only.

