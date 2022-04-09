Home / Education / Employment News / CPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 72 Non Executive personnel posts, details here
employment news

CPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 72 Non Executive personnel posts, details here

CPCL will recruit candidates for Non Executive personnel posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CPCL on cpcl.co.in.
CPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 72 Non Executive personnel posts, details here
CPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 72 Non Executive personnel posts, details here
Published on Apr 09, 2022 10:11 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, CPCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Non Executive personnel posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CPCL on cpcl.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 72 posts in the organisation. 

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Junior Engineering Assistant: 58 Posts
  • Junior Technical Assistant -IV: 14 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

The selection process for each post is separate. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the performance in the Online Test followed by verification of certificates of the shortlisted candidates.

SC / ST candidates called for Online Test / Document Verification Process will be reimbursed single Second Class Railway / Bus fare from the nearest railway station of the mailing address to the place of test / document verification and back by the shortest route on production of ticket, provided the distance is not less than 30 kms.

Application Fees

General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs.1000/- as application fee (non-refundable) though Online mode (SBI e-pay) using either Debit/Credit Card or through Net-Banking only.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out