CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024: Registration for 169 posts begins tomorrow at recruitment.crpf.gov.in

Central Reserve Police Force will begin the registration for CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024 on January 16, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota 2024 can do it through the official website of CRPF at recruitment.crpf.gov.in. The link will open at 9 am tomorrow. CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024: Registration for 169 posts begins tomorrow

The last date to apply is till February 15, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 169 posts in the organization.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have matriculation or its equivalent certificate from a recognized board. The age limit to apply should be between 18 to 23 years. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of CRPF at recruitment.crpf.gov.in.

Click on CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register.

Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹100/- for candidates belonging to UR, OBC and EWS category applying for recruitment to the post of Constable (GD) under sports quota. Fee are exempted for Females and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CRPF.

