CRPF Recruitment 2021: Walk in interview for 60 Specialist MO & GDMO posts

Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF has invited candidates to appear for walk in interview to fill up Specialist Medical Officer and GDMO posts. Candidates who are interested to appear for the interview round can check the official notification through the official site of CRPF on crpf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 60 posts of Specialist Medical Officer and GDMOs in various Composite Hospitals of CRPF/ Bns/ Institutions. The interview will be conducted on November 22 and November 29, 2021 at various centres across the country. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Specialist Medical Officer 29 Posts

GDMOs 31 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Specialist MOs: Candidates who want to apply for the post should have post graduate degree/ diploma in concerned specialty. One and half years experience after obtaining PG degree.

GDMOs: MBBS, Internship.

Candidates should be below 70 years of age for both the posts.

Detailed Notification Here

Other Details

While appearing for walk in interview, the candidates should bring documents in original and photocopies of all relevant documents application in plain paper superscripting the name of post applied for and three passport size recent photographs. Interview will be followed by medical examination.