CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card for July 16 exam tomorrow at csbc.bihar.gov.in

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will release the Bihar Police Constable admit card for the July 16 examination tomorrow, July 9. CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card for July 16 exam tomorrow

CSBC has already released exam city information slips for the Constable recruitment examination, 2025.

When released, candidates can download the CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card from the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled for July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3. Here are the exam date-wise admit card release dates-

July 16 exam: Admit card on July 9.

July 20 exam: Admit card on July 13.

July 23 exam: Admit card on July 16.

July 27 exam: Admit card on July 20.

July 30 exam: Admit card on July 23.

August 3 exam: Admit card on July 27.

On admit cards, candidates will find their roll numbers, exam centre names, father's name and other details. Candidates need to download and take a printout of the admit card. They will not be allowed to appear for the exam without admit cards.

Candidates must carefully read the instructions given on the Bihar Police Constable written exam admit card and follow them on the test day.

On the exam day, candidates must also bring a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhar card, passport, driving license, PAN card, or voter ID, along with the admit card.

CSBC will issue duplicate admit cards according to the schedule given in this notification to candidates who are unable to download the admit card from the website.

For more details, they can check the official website.