CSBC Constable admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 25, here's how to download
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar will release the admit card for the constable written examination on Thursday, February 25, 2021, on its official website.
Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
According to the schedule, the CSBC constable recruitment written examination is scheduled to be held on March 14 and 21, 2021.
Candidates who will not be able to download their admit card from the official website due to any reason can get a duplicate admit card by contacting the Central Board of Selection Council (Constable Recruitment) office situated near Boarding Road Secretariat Halt, Patna 800001 between March 10, and 11, 2021, from 10 am to 5 pm.
How to download CSBC constable admit card 2021 after it is released:
Visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link to download the admit cards
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The CSBC constable admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.
