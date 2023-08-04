Home / Education / Employment News / CSBC says error in gender of 851 Bihar Police Constable applicants, asks to edit

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 04, 2023 12:14 PM IST

CSBC said that names and photos uploaded shows that some male candidates have selected female and some female candidates have selected male as their genders.

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on Thursday announced that as many as 851 aspirants of Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 have chosen the wrong gender in their applications.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Board asks candidates to correct error in gender (PTI Photo/For representation)(PTI)
The board said that names and photographs uploaded shows that some male candidates have selected female and some female candidates have selected male as their genders.

Such candidates have been asked to go to the link given on csbc.bih.nic.in and correct the gender, if required, by August 10. No further opportunity will be given to edit forms, it said.

The board has also published a list of these 851 applicants in the notification.

Link to correct gender info.

In a separate notice which was issued on August 1, CSBC has informed that some candidates of Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2023 have not uploaded photo and signature, while photos and signatures uploaded by some other are not clear.

The board said these candidates have to re-upload photograph and signature on or before August 8.

The number of candidates with error in photo and signature is 3,279 and the list has been attached to the notice.

For further information, applicants should visit the official website of CSBC Bihar.

