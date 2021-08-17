Home / Education / Employment News / CSIR AMPRI announces jobs for 10+2 pass candidates
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 05:32 PM IST

CSIR- Advanced Materials & Processes Research Institute (AMPRI), Bhopal has invited applications from 10+2 pass candidates to recruit as Junior Secretariat Assistants and Junior Stenographers. The application forms are available on the official website of AMPRI and the last date for submission of the application form is September 15. The last date by which the printout of the online application forms should reach the AMPRI office is September 30.

Apply online

Vacancy details

• Junior Secretariat Assistant (Gen.): 2 posts

• Junior Secretariat Assistant (F&A): 2 posts

• Junior Secretariat Assistant (S&P): 1 post

• Junior Stenographer (English): 1 post

• Junior Stenographer (Hindi): 2 posts

“These posts carry usual allowances i.e. Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance (TA) etc. as admissible to the central government employees and as made applicable to CSIR. Council employees are also eligible for the accommodation of their entitled type as per CSIR allotment rules depending on availability in which case HRA will not be admissible,” the AMPRI has said.

Typing test and written examination will be conducted in Bhopal.

