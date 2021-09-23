Home / Education / Employment News / CSIR AMPRI invites applications to recruit project staff, know details
CSIR AMPRI invites applications to recruit project staff, know details
CSIR AMPRI invites applications to recruit project staff, know details

CSIR- Advanced Materials & Processes Research Institute (AMPRI), Bhopal has invited applications to recruit project staff. The application forms are available on the official website of AMPRI. The last date for submission of application forms is September 29. 

Project details

After candidates submit the application forms, the AMPRI will shortlist them for interview. “Candidates are requested to frequently visit institute website. The eligible candidates must appear for interview through Microsoft teams. Candidates will be allowed as a guest in MS team for which the link will be sent to registered email ID,” the job notice reads.

CSIR AMPRI recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Project associate: 4 positions
  • Project assistant: 3 positions

“The facility of PhD registration will be allowed to those project staff who have worked for a minimum period of two years and have at least cleared CSIR-UGC lectureship or GATE exam or published 2 papers in international peer reviewed journals,” CSIR-AMPRI has informed candidates.

