CSIR NIIST invites applications to recruit project associates, know more

CSIR-National Institute For Interdisciplinary Science And Technology (NIIST) Pappanamcode, Thiruvananthapuram has invited applications to fill temporary positions of project associates. Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online interview. Candidates can submit the application forms till November 22.

CSIR NIIST recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Project Associate-I: 6 posts

Senior Project Associate: 1 post

The above posts are tenable till the duration of project, the institute has said.

The date and time of online interview will be notified in our website www.niist.res.in in due course, candidates have been informed.

Candidates have to upload scanned copies of all certificates including educational qualification, experience, age and community. Incomplete applications will not be entertained and will be summarily rejected, the job notification reads.

CSIR NIIST recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

Go to the official website, niist.res.in

Click on the job application form

Fill personal details in the application form

Submit the application form

Confirm the submission of the application form

The duly constituted screening committee will adopt its own criteria for short-listing the candidates.

