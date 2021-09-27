CSIR-CECRI: Last day to apply for technical assistant, technician posts
- CSIR-CECRI recruitment: Today is last date to apply for the post of technical assistants, technicians
The application process to fill the vacancies of technical assistants, technicians in CSIR–Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR–CECRI), Karaikudi will end on September 27 by 5 pm. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do so online through the official website of CSIR-CECRI at www.cecri.res.in.
CSIR-CECRI recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 54 vacancies out of which 41 vacancies are for the post of Technical assistants and 13 vacancies are for the post of technicians.
CSIR-CECRI recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay the application fee of ₹500 through Net Banking to the following account and fill up the transaction details in the prescribed columns of the online application:
Name of Account Holder: Director, CSIR–CECRI, Karaikudi
Account Number: 737253625
Bank Name: Indian Bank, A.C. Campus Branch, Karaikudi
IFS Code: IDIB000A008
MICR No.: 630019203
SWIFT Code: IDIBINBBMDN
Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Women/CSIR Employees are exempted from payment of application fee.
Candidates can also apply through the official website of CSIR-CECRI
CSIR-CECRI recruitment 2021: How to apply
Visit the official website of CSIR-CECRI at www.cecri.res.in
On the homepage click on the opportunities tab
Click on the link that reads,' Recruitment of Technical Assistants and Technicians (Advt. No.02/2021)'
Register yourself and fill the application form
Upload all the relevant documents
Pay the application fee
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
Note: The last date for receipt of hardcopy of applications is October 12.