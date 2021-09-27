CSIR-CECRI: Last day to apply for technical assistant, technician posts

The application process to fill the vacancies of technical assistants, technicians in CSIR–Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR–CECRI), Karaikudi will end on September 27 by 5 pm. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do so online through the official website of CSIR-CECRI at www.cecri.res.in.

CSIR-CECRI recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 54 vacancies out of which 41 vacancies are for the post of Technical assistants and 13 vacancies are for the post of technicians.

CSIR-CECRI recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay the application fee of ₹500 through Net Banking to the following account and fill up the transaction details in the prescribed columns of the online application:

Name of Account Holder: Director, CSIR–CECRI, Karaikudi

Account Number: 737253625

Bank Name: Indian Bank, A.C. Campus Branch, Karaikudi

IFS Code: IDIB000A008

MICR No.: 630019203

SWIFT Code: IDIBINBBMDN

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Women/CSIR Employees are exempted from payment of application fee.

CSIR-CECRI recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of CSIR-CECRI at www.cecri.res.in

On the homepage click on the opportunities tab

Click on the link that reads,' Recruitment of Technical Assistants and Technicians (Advt. No.02/2021)'

Register yourself and fill the application form

Upload all the relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Note: The last date for receipt of hardcopy of applications is October 12.