CSIR-NPL recruitment: 79 Technician vacancies on offer

  • CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi has invited applications for the 79 Technician vacancies.
Updated on Jun 05, 2022 12:49 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi has invited applications for the 79 Technician vacancies.  The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of receipt of application form is July 3. The detailed advertisement is available on the official website of CSIR-NPL at www.nplindia.org.

CSIR-NPL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 79 Technician vacancies.

CSIR-NPL recruitment age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should be 28 years as on July 3.

CSIR-NPL recruitment application fee: The application fee is 100 as application fee in the form of Demand Draft / Pay Order drawn on any nationalized bank valid for at least 3 months in favour of "Director, National Physical Laboratory".

CSIR-NPL recruitment: Know how to apply

Candidates must submit completed application(s) in all respects, followed by self-attested copies of certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, educational qualifications, experience, and so on to the following address: "Controller of Administration, CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, Dr. K.S.Krishnan Marg, New Delhi-110012."

Candidates can check notice here.

 

