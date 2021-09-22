DEE Assam Teachers Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 9354 vacancies

The directorate of elementary education, Assam has invited online applications for the recruitment of teachers in Lower Primary schools (LP) and Upper primary schools (UP) on its official website at dee.assam.gov.in.

The online application process will begin at midnight of September 27 till October 27 for the candidates who have already qualified for Assam TET.

For the candidates who qualify for the Assam TET to be conducted in the month of October 2021, the online application process will begin from the date of declaration of Assam TET result till midnight of December 31, 2021.

DEE Assam Teacher recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7,242 vacancies of Assistant Teacher of lower primary (LP) schools and 2,112 vacancies Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher, Assamese Language Teacher and Manipuri Language Teacher of Upper Primary (UP) Schools.

DEE Assam Teacher recruitment 2021 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 40 years for unreserved category, 42 years for Ex-Servicemen, 43 years for OBC/ MOBC, and 45 years for SC/ ST(P)/ST(H) and 50 years for Persons with Disability (PwD), as on 1st January 2021.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details below in the notification