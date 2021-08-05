Home / Education / Employment News / Delhi District Court recruitment 2021: August 8 exam admit card released
Delhi District Court recruitment 2021: August 8 exam admit card released

  • Delhi District Court has released the admit card for the recruitment examination for the post of peon/orderly/dak peon, chowkidar, sweeper.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 05:05 PM IST

Delhi District Court has released the admit card for the recruitment examination for the post of peon/orderly/dak peon, chowkidar, sweeper. Candidates who have applied for the mentioned posts can download their admit card online from the official website of Delhi District Court at delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.

As per the notification released by the Delhi District Court, the examination for the post of peon/orderly/dak peon, chowkidar, sweeper is scheduled to be conducted on August 8, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill 280 posts of peon/orderly/dak peon, 33 posts of chowkidar, 23 posts of sweeper/safaikaramchari, 81 posts of process server in the office of the principal district and sessions judge (Headquarters), Delhi.

Direct link to download admit card

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website at delhidistrictcourts.nic.in

2.On the home page, click on the recruitments tab.

3. Click on “Link for downloading e-admit card for appearing in Objective / MCQ Test for the post of Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper / Safai Karamchari.”

  1. Key in your credentials and log in
  2. Admit card will appear on the screen
  3. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.
