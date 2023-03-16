Delhi University non-teaching recruitment examination admit card out, link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Delhi University non-teaching recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Delhi University Recruitment Examination 2021, will be conducted from March 18 to March 21 2023.

Here's the direct link to download the admit

NTA DU non-teaching recruitment exam: Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “DU Recruitment Examination - 2021 for Non-Teaching Posts”

Next, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

The Delhi University admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.