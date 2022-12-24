Delhi University recruitment: SLC to recruit 106 Assistant Professors

Delhi Universities Shyam Lal College has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Professors on a permanent basis. The last date for the receipt of the application is January 4, 2023, or two weeks from the publication of the advertisement in employment news. The employment news was published in Issue no 39, 24-30 December 2022. Candidates can apply online at slc.du.ac.in.

Delhi University recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill 106 vacancies for Assistant professors under various departments.

Delhi University recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹500 as an application fee. The application fee is exempted for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.

Direct link to apply

Delhi University recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at slc.du.ac.in

On the homepage click on the “Advertisement for the post of Assistant Professors in the various department on permanent basis”

Next, click on “Online Applications are invited for various Teaching posts on Permanent Basis”.

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.