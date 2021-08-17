Home / Education / Employment News / Digital India Corporation invites job applications from graduates, others
Digital India Corporation has invited applications to fill vacancies in various posts for covering fixed project duration purely on contract/ consolidated basis. Application forms are available online and the last date to submit the forms is August 30.

Job details

Vacancy details

• Senior application developer: 1 post

• Developer: 6 posts

• Program Executive: 1 post

• Project Analyst: 1 post

• Project Executive (Technical): 1 post

• Sr. Developer (PHP) / Sr. Developer Cum Project Manager: 2 posts

Candidates with B. Tech / BE / MSc. / MCA qualification and with relevant years of work experience are eligible for the post.

“Those candidates, who are already in regular or contractual employment under Central / State Government, Public Sector Undertakings or Autonomous Bodies, are expected to apply through proper channel or attach a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the employer concerned with the application OR produce No Objection Certificate at the time of interview,” the recruiting body has informed candidates.

Screening of applications will be based on qualifications, age, academic record and relevant experience.

